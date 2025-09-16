Plans to improve Leeds route which can take buses 20 minutes to travel 500 metres

Its is the traffic choked commuter route which can take buses up to 20 minutes to travel just 500 metres.

South Accommodation Road is a key route into Leeds city centre from Hunslet, with 15 buses using the route each hour.

Congestion at the Atkinson Street roundabout means that during peak hours, buses can take up to 20 minutes to travel 500 metres, highlighting the need for improvements.

The issue has prompted Leeds City Council to launch a public consultation on how to tackle congestion and improve bus journey times on South Accommodation Road.

The council is inviting businesses, residents, and those who use the route to share their views on the proposals, which include:

* Part signalisation of the Atkinson Street roundabout to improve traffic flow for all vehicles on South Accommodation Road

* Conversion of a general traffic lane into a new 24-hour bus lane on Hunslet Road and South Accommodation Road for quicker and more reliable bus journeys

* Relocation of pedestrian and cycle crossing facilities at Atkinson Street to improve safety and accessibility

Changes are expected to have an overall reduction in journey times for other vehicles on South Accommodation Road together with a reduction of bus journey times of up to 5 minutes.

The South Accommodation Road proposals, which have been developed in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, align with Leeds City Council’s broader goals of reducing carbon emissions, promoting active travel, and supporting Vision Zero, which aims to eliminate road deaths and serious injuries in Leeds by 2040.

By improving access to employment, education, and health services, the schemes being delivered through the Leeds Transport Strategy, of which this forms a part, will create a more inclusive and connected network for all users, supporting the growth and sustainability of Leeds.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, said: “This scheme is another important step towards creating a transport system that reduces congestion, prioritises efficient bus travel and is part of our ongoing work to support sustainable travel, and make it easier for people to get around the city.

"We urge everyone that uses this route—whether you walk, cycle, drive, or take the bus—to take part in the consultation and share your views.”

Councillor Peter Carlill, Deputy Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority's Transport Committee, said: "Improving this key route into the city centre will support our plans to get more people on to public transport and make walking and cycling safer and easier.

"Proposals like these are vital as we make sustainable travel the first choice as part of an integrated Weaver Network so please make sure you have your say about the scheme by October 14 and help us build a greener, better-connected region that works for all."

Have your say before 11.59pm on Tuesday, October 14:

Find out more and complete a short survey

Attend a drop-in event, see the proposal boards, chat to a member of the team and fill in an online or paper survey: Wednesday, October 1 2025, 1:30pm-6:30pm, Hunslet community hub and library, Waterloo Road, LS10 2NS

Request a paper survey and freepost it back to us. Email or phone us for a paper survey on [email protected] or (0113) 336 8868.