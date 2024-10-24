Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds residents have welcomed the new safety measures at a “horrendous” junction that has been the scene of frequent crashes.

“Yellow box” hatchings and new traffic cameras have been installed at the four-way junction in Kirkstall that connects Kirkstall Road, Abbey Road and Kirkstall Lane.

The YEP previously reported about the concerns of residents and business owners, who said that there has been long-running issues at the junction due to the layout, the timing of the traffic lights and the increased number of houses built in the area.

The yellow box hatchings have been introduced at a 'horrendous' junction in Leeds | Stuart Long

Local resident and community campaigner Stuart Long, who previously described the junction as a “huge accident black spot”, welcomed the new additions but said that more needed to be done.

He said: “The yellow box is definitely working but people still seem to be ignoring the cameras as they are turning right where it is prohibited.

“But I was in the pub nearby and saw it photograph a few cars so hopefully when the fines come through people will stop.”

He added that he had also seen cars continue “tailgating” and running red lights.

Residents say that the junction is a "huge accident black spot" | National World

Mr Long said that as part of the agreement for a planning application to build a new Burger King drive through nearby, funds are set to be provided for traffic light improvements.

Mr Long said: “Unfortunately the situation still needs a lot of work because it doesn’t seem to be having a major affect.”

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said that as of March this year there had been 14 recorded injury collisions at the junction since 2020. Four of these were classed as ‘serious’ and the other 10 as ‘slight’.

They also said that the primary cause of driver error collisions at the junction “is turning conflict or red-light violation”.

Residents have called for continued improvements at the junction | National World

On the improvements to the junction, they said: “The ‘yellow box’ hatchings have been put in place as part of our wider efforts to improve safety and reduce congestion at a junction where the primary cause of collisions is driver error.

“Following a successful application by the council to the Department for Transport for relevant powers, new traffic cameras were recently installed at the junction to help enforce two prohibited right turns.

“The addition of the yellow box is a complementary measure designed to address congestion issues caused by traffic queuing across the junction, both at peak times and after major events at Headingley Stadium.

“These improvements align with our Leeds Safe Roads Vision Zero 2040 Strategy, which aims to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries caused by collisions.”