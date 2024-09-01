Jet2 launches city break trips to six European Christmas market destinations from Leeds Bradford Airport
Sprinkling plenty of festive cheer into their Winter 25/26 programme, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have put a mini-series of trips on sale to Copenhagen, Berlin and Vienna.
In addition, the companies have brought back their popular scheduled services to Krakow, Budapest and Prague next year in response to strong demand.
The programme will provide travellers and independent travel agents in Leeds and Yorkshire the opportunity to book ahead, and give themselves a real festive treat by visiting some of Europe’s most dazzling Christmas market destinations.
The full Christmas Markets programme from Leeds Bradford Airport for Winter 25/26 includes a mini-series of flights and breaks to Copenhagen with up to twice weekly services (Monday and Friday) from November 28 to December 22, 2025.
Also available is a mini-series of flights and breaks to the German capital Berlin, with services on Mondays and Fridays from November 21, 2025, to January 5, 2026, while flights to Vienna will take off twice weekly (Monday and Friday) from November 21, 2025 to January 5, 2026.
In addition, there are also two weekly scheduled services (Monday and Friday) flying to Krakow and Budapest, as well as to Prague (Thursday and Sunday) for Winter 25/26.
Steve Heapy, CEO at Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “The demand we are seeing for our enormously popular Christmas Markets programme continues to increase, which is why we have responded with a fantastic selection of Christmas Market destinations on sale for Winter 25/26 from Leeds Bradford Airport.
“This latest programme includes the return of dedicated trips to Copenhagen, Berlin and Vienna, as well as scheduled services to Krakow, Budapest and Prague.
“As more people look to escape to a winter wonderland next winter and take advantage of all the fantastic benefits provided by Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks, we know that our Winter 25/26 Christmas Markets collection will be as popular as ever.
“We look forward to taking customers to these magical destinations next year and helping them to feel their most festive.”
