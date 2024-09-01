Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have launched their Christmas Markets programme from Leeds Bradford Airport for Winter 25/26, with six festive destinations on offer straight from Leeds.

Sprinkling plenty of festive cheer into their Winter 25/26 programme, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have put a mini-series of trips on sale to Copenhagen, Berlin and Vienna.

In addition, the companies have brought back their popular scheduled services to Krakow, Budapest and Prague next year in response to strong demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flights to Belin's world-known Christmas market will take off from Leeds Bradford Airport in 2025. | Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme will provide travellers and independent travel agents in Leeds and Yorkshire the opportunity to book ahead, and give themselves a real festive treat by visiting some of Europe’s most dazzling Christmas market destinations.

The full Christmas Markets programme from Leeds Bradford Airport for Winter 25/26 includes a mini-series of flights and breaks to Copenhagen with up to twice weekly services (Monday and Friday) from November 28 to December 22, 2025.

Also available is a mini-series of flights and breaks to the German capital Berlin, with services on Mondays and Fridays from November 21, 2025, to January 5, 2026, while flights to Vienna will take off twice weekly (Monday and Friday) from November 21, 2025 to January 5, 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, there are also two weekly scheduled services (Monday and Friday) flying to Krakow and Budapest, as well as to Prague (Thursday and Sunday) for Winter 25/26.

Steve Heapy, CEO at Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “The demand we are seeing for our enormously popular Christmas Markets programme continues to increase, which is why we have responded with a fantastic selection of Christmas Market destinations on sale for Winter 25/26 from Leeds Bradford Airport.

“This latest programme includes the return of dedicated trips to Copenhagen, Berlin and Vienna, as well as scheduled services to Krakow, Budapest and Prague.

“As more people look to escape to a winter wonderland next winter and take advantage of all the fantastic benefits provided by Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks, we know that our Winter 25/26 Christmas Markets collection will be as popular as ever.

“We look forward to taking customers to these magical destinations next year and helping them to feel their most festive.”