Jet 2 adds new Leeds Bradford Airport flights after Ryanair cuts

Jet2 is to add new flights to Fuerteventura and Lanzarote after budget rival Ryanair cuts flights to the Canary Islands from Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA).

In total the airline is adding 11,000 extra seats to the Canary Islands for winter 2019/2020, with additional larger aircraft also supporting the expansion.

Jet2 planes.

The airline and tour operator is adding a weekly Thursday service to Fuerteventura from February 13 to May 14.

It means Jet2 will operate up to three weekly services to Fuerteventura during this period.

A new weekly Friday flight to Lanzarote will operate from November 15 to December 13, meaning that Jet2 will operate up to five weekly services to the popular Canary Islands hotspot.

The addition of larger aircraft from early November to Lanzaraote will also give holidaymakers more scope to enjoy a winter getaway.

Ryanair cut flights to Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote, among others, from LBA due to delayed deliveries of Boeing’s grounded 737 Max aircraft.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “This is fantastic news for customers in Yorkshire. As the region’s biggest airline and tour operator, we have responded quickly to extra demand for our award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays to Lanzarote and Fuerteventura by putting on additional seats and larger aircraft.

"With more services and frequencies, holidaymakers now have even more choice and flexibility when it comes to where and when they would like to enjoy a getaway.”

John Cunliffe, Aviation and Commercial Director at LBA, said: “We’re delighted that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are continuing to expand their offering to some of Europe’s most popular holiday destinations.

"The investment to increase passenger numbers shows that demand for Winter holiday travel remains strong. We look forward to working closely with the airline to welcome more holidaymakers from across the Yorkshire region.”