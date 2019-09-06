Ryanair to stop flying to these destinations from Leeds Bradford Airport

Ryanair is cutting flights to six destinations from Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) and is reducing the number of aircraft based there from three to two.

The budget airline announced in July that it would have to cut 30,000 flights due to delayed deliveries of Boeing’s grounded 737 Max aircraft.

The 737 Max remains grounded worldwide after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed a total of 346 people.

A Ryanair spokeswoman said: “As announced on 16th July, due to the late delivery of up to 30 Boeing MAX aircraft, a number of loss-making Ryanair bases will be cut or closed this winter.

"We are working hard to minimise the impact on our customers and our people, and to save as many routes as possible, which will be served by flights from other bases”.

Ryanair chief executive, Michael O’Leary, said in July: “Ryanair remains committed to the 737 Max aircraft, and now expects that it will return to flying service before the end of 2019.

"This shortfall in aircraft deliveries will necessitate some base cuts and closures for summer 2020, but also for the winter 2019 schedule.

"We are starting a series of discussions with our airports to determine which of Ryanair’s underperforming or loss making bases should suffer these short term cuts and/or closures from November 2019.

"We will also be consulting with our people and our unions in planning and implementing these base cuts and closures, which are directly caused by the B737 MAX delivery delays to the B737 MAX program.

"Ryanair will continue to work with Boeing and EASA to recover these delivery delays during the winter of 2020, so that we can restore our growth to normal levels in summer 2021”.

It has now emerged that Ryanair will now base only two aircraft at LBA and stop flights to six destinations:

Faro, Portugal - no flights from December

Gran Canaria, Canary Islands - no flights from November 2019

Vilnius, Lithuania - no flights from December 2019

Fuerteventura, Canary Islands - no flights from December 2019

Murcia International - no flights from December 2019

Lanzarote, Canary Islands - no flights from February 2020

It is unclear whether any of the routes will return for the summer season.