A 15-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Leeds.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the serious road traffic collision on Westgate Hill Street, Tong.

Officers were called at 8.27am this morning (Tuesday, February 4) to reports a vehicle had been in collision with a pedestrian.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash on Westgate Hill Street, Tong. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a 15-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

“The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries.”

The road, which had been shut to allow for crash investigation works to take place, has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police via 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting log 299 of February 4.