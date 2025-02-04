Westgate Hill Street Tong: 15-year-old girl rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Bradford crash

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 4th Feb 2025, 15:47 BST
A 15-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Leeds.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the serious road traffic collision on Westgate Hill Street, Tong.

Officers were called at 8.27am this morning (Tuesday, February 4) to reports a vehicle had been in collision with a pedestrian.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash on Westgate Hill Street, Tong.placeholder image
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash on Westgate Hill Street, Tong. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a 15-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

“The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries.”

The road, which had been shut to allow for crash investigation works to take place, has since reopened.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police via 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting log 299 of February 4.

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceBradfordLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice