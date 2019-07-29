Turtle Bay to launch colourful cocktail for this weekend's Leeds Pride

Have your say

Caribbean restaurant Turtle Bay will launch an exclusive cocktail this weekend to celebrate Leeds Pride.

The colourful creation, named Wray 'n Bow, will be available from the Leeds branch in The Light from Friday, August 2 until Sunday, August 4 to coincide with the LGBTQ festival.

The cocktail is a blend of Wray & Nephew white overproof rum, crème de Mure, lime, gomme syrup and strawberry puree, blended and decorated with a sugar rim, rainbow beetroot, a pomegranate star and mint garnish.

It will cost £7.95, or two for one in the restaurant's happy hour promotion.

£1 from the sale of every drink will be donated to LGBTQ projects and charities and the restaurant hope to 'fly the flag' for this year's pride festival.

Leeds Pride is celebrating its 14th year and will kick off at Millennium Square from 12pm on Friday.

Last year, over 55,000 people attended the festival and 120 floats are expected to join the parade through the city centre this year.

