A host of bus timetable changes are set to come into force across Leeds from today.

Bus users across Leeds and Wakefield will see a series of timetable changes from today (Sunday, August 31).

Timetables across the region will be subject to change as operators bid to improve punctuality on certain routes. Here is a full list of the changes...

Bus users across Leeds and Wakefield will see a series of timetable changes from today.

4 4F Pudsey • Leeds • Seacroft - Operated by First

Service 4 will terminate at Highfield Green and 4F will terminate after the Fartown loop at Pudsey Bus Station.

On weekdays, the first journey from Highfield Green will be retimed significantly earlier to 0505, early morning frequency between Seacroft and Pudsey will be reduced from every 15 minutes to approximately every 20 minutes.

Three additional evening journeys will operate to Highfield Green and four additional evening journeys will operate to Fartown.

On Saturdays, two additional evening journeys will operate to Highfield Green and 2 additional evening journeys will operate to Fartown.

On Sundays, one additional evening journey will operate to Highfield Green.

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5-15 minutes.

7 7A 7S Leeds • Primley Park / Alwoodley / Shadwell - Operated by First

Some journeys will be slightly retimed.

9A White Rose Centre • Rothwell • Seacroft - Operated by First

Most journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes.

These changes do not affect Squarepeg services 9 and 9C.

11A Seacroft • Scholes • Cross Gates - Operated by First

All journeys will be retimed by around 5 minutes.

These changes do not affect Connexions service 11.

14 Leeds • Bramley • Pudsey - Operated by First

On weekdays, an additional later journey will be introduced, 2155 Pudsey to Leeds.

On Saturdays, the 0805 Leeds to Pudsey journey will be withdrawn, but an additional later journey will be introduced, 2149 Pudsey to Leeds.

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes.

15 Leeds • Armley • Gamble Hill • Old Farnley - Operated by First

On weekdays, one fewer afternoon journey will run in each direction.

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5-15 minutes.

36 Leeds • Harewood • Harrogate • Killinghall • Ripon - Operated by Harrogate Bus Company (Transdev)

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes.

On Saturday evenings, an additional later evening journey will depart from Leeds at midnight.

42 Old Farnley • Leeds • St James Hospital • Fearnville - Operated by First

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5-15 minutes.

55 55C Leeds • Holbeck • Cottingley • White Rose Centre - Operated by First

Due to safety concerns, these services will be removed from Whitehall Road and rerouted outbound via Wellington Street and Armley Gyratory, inbound via Armley Gyratory and Westgate.

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5-15 minutes, and Sunday evening journeys will be retimed by 25-30 minutes.

56 Whinmoor • Leeds • Moor Grange - Operated by First

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5-15 minutes.

64 Cross Gates • Barwick • Aberford - Operated by First

Most journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes.

These changes do not affect Connexions service 64.

65 Leeds • White Rose Centre • Morley • Gildersome - Operated by First

Due to safety concerns, these services will be removed from Whitehall Road and rerouted outbound via Wellington Street and Armley Gyratory, inbound via Armley Gyratory and Westgate.

Most journeys will be retimed by around 5-15 minutes.

74 75 Leeds • Holbeck • Beeston • Parkwood • Middleton • Hunslet • Leeds - Operated by First

Due to safety concerns, these services will be removed from Whitehall Road and rerouted between Leeds and Holbeck outbound via Wellington Street and Armley Gyratory, inbound via Armley Gyratory and Westgate.

Many journeys will be retimed by around 5-15 minutes.

On weekdays, the 1551 Leeds to Middleton journey (75) will be withdrawn but new journeys will be introduced at 1332 Middleton to Leeds (74) and 1442 Leeds to Middleton (75).

86 Rodley • Bramley • Armley • Holbeck • Middleton - Operated by First

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5-20 minutes.

91 Pudsey • Bramley • Kirkstall • Headingley • Chapeltown • Harehills • Halton Moor - Operated by First

On weekdays, an additional journey will operate, 1845 Halton Moor to Pudsey.

On Saturdays, the first journey from Pudsey will be retimed approximately 30 minutes earlier.

Many journeys will be retimed by around 5-20 minutes and some will be significantly retimed.

118 Wakefield • East Ardsley • White Rose Centre - Operated by Arriva

On weekdays during school holidays, the 1505 journey from White Rose Centre will be retimed 5 minutes earlier and will terminate in East Ardsley.

164 165 Leeds • Thorpe Park • Garforth • Micklefield • Sherburn Industrial Estate • South Milford • Selby / Kippax - Operated by Arriva

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5 minutes.

174 175 Wakefield • Garforth • Wetherby / Castleford - Operated by Arriva

On weekdays, the 1420 from Wakefield (175) will be retimed 10 minutes later, and during school holidays it will be extended to terminate in Garforth.

229 Huddersfield • Heckmondwike • Birstall Retail Park • Leeds - Operated by Arriva

Due to safety concerns, this service will be removed from Whitehall Road and rerouted via Wellington Street and Armley Gyratory.

Some journeys will be retimed by up to 5 minutes.

254 255 Leeds • Cleckheaton • Huddersfield / Halifax - Operated by Arriva

Due to safety concerns, these services will be removed from Whitehall Road and rerouted via Wellington Street and Armley Gyratory.

444 446 Leeds • Rothwell • Carlton / Woodlesford • Wakefield - Operated by Arriva

The afternoon school journey from St Thomas a Becket school will be retimed 15 minutes later to 1512 and will operate as service 446.

During school holidays it will start from Wakefield Bus Station at 1528.

840 843 Leeds • Tadcaster • York • Malton • Whitby / Scarborough - Operated by Coastliner (Transdev)

The summer timetable will finish and the normal timetable will resume.

X98 X99 Leeds • Collingham • Wetherby • Deighton Bar - Operated by Harrogate Bus Company (Transdev) / GoAhead West Yorkshire

This service will be taken over by GoAhead West Yorkshire. On weekdays, the 1830 Leeds to Wetherby (X99) will be extended to Deighton Bar, and an additional journey will operate at 1930 Leeds to Wetherby Bus Station (X99).

On Saturdays, the 0600 Leeds to Deighton Bar (X99) will be withdrawn, and the 0842 Deighton Bar to Leeds (X99) will commence from Wetherby Bus Station at 0905, but additional journeys will operate at 0834 Deighton Bar to Leeds (X98) and 1805 Leeds to Deighton Bar (X99).

On weekdays and Saturdays, the 2310 from Wetherby to East Keswick and Collingham (X99) will be withdrawn. Some journeys will be retimed by around 5-15 minutes.