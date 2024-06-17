Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A full list of bus diversions and road closures have been confirmed ahead of this weekend’s Leeds 10K race.

Runners of all abilities and ages will be heading to Leeds on Sunday, June 23 for one of the region’s biggest and best-loved charity road runs, the Leeds 10K.

Started by Jane Tomlinson in 2007, the Leeds 10K was her lasting legacy event, having raised £1.8 million for charity while she was battling terminal cancer.

Here’s a full list of bus diversions, road closures and event timings...

Leeds 10k

Event timings

Starting and finishing at the Parkinson Steps of the University of Leeds, the main race will get underway at 9am.

The Junior run will start at 9.45am, followed by the Mini run at 9.55am.

The event will require the closure of roads and road junctions as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 6pm on Saturday, June 22 and 3pm on Sunday, June 23.

Road closures

Road closures will begin around the start/finish on The Headrow, Cookridge Street, Calverley Street, Great George Street, Blenheim Terrace, Cavendish Road and Woodhouse Lane from 4am on Sunday, June 23.

The start closures around Blenheim Terrace will be re-open for 12pm while the closures around the finish including the Headrow will be re-open for 3pm.

All other road closures on route will be implemented for 8am. These include: Woodhouse Lane, Clarendon Road, Moorland Road, Hyde Park Road, Rampart Road, Woodhouse Street, Headingley Lane, Otley Road, Shaw Lane.

Grove Lane, Monk Bridge Road, Grove Road, Meanwood Road, Oatland Road, Oatland Lane, Lovell Park Road, Wade Lane, Merrion Street & Albion Street.

These roads will be re-open on a rolling basis with the final closure lifted for 11.45am.

Bus diversions

During the Leeds 10K bus services may be either suspended or taking alternative routes.

Normal service will resume as roads are re-opened. However, the above times are approximate only and may be subject to change.

The following services will face diversion:

1 First Leeds

Towards Lawnswood 0400-1200 No service from Leeds - Lawnswood 1200-1500 A normal route to Victoria Road then via Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane, Lower Briggate, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, New Market Street, Vicar Lane, The Headrow and Albion Street to resume normal route. Stops missed: City Square E Catch from: Headrow E, Headrow L & Merrion B

Towards Beeston 0400-1200 Leeds – Beeston only Services starting from City Square G then a normal route to Beeston via Neville Street. Stops missed: Merrion C, Headrow M Catch from: City Square G, Station E 1200-1500 A normal route to Albion Street then via The Headrow, Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Using Stop Trinity O, Mill Hill to normal route. Stops missed: City Square G Catch from: Trinity O, Station E

5A First Leeds Towards Leeds 0400-1500 A normal route to Boar Lane terminating at Station B. Not serving LGI.

Towards Halton Moor 0400-1500 Starting from stop City Square I at Park Row to resume normal service. Stops missed: Civic G, H, Merrion C, Headrow N Catch from: City Square I

6 8 First Leeds Towards Holt Park 0400-1200 From Leeds Bus Station diverting via Eastgate, Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Boar Lane using Stop Trinity O, City Square, Infirmary Street, King Street, Wellington Street, Kirkstall Road A65 Commercial Road, Abbey Road, Abbey Walk, Spen Lane, Ring Road to Otley Road to resume a normal route. Stops missed: Headrow E & L, Merrion B Catch from: Bus station, Trinity O

Towards Leeds 0400-1200 A normal route to Lawnswood roundabout then diverting via Ring Road Lawnswood, Spen Lane, Abbey Walk, Abbey Road, Commercial Road, Kirkstall Road, Wellington Street, King Street, Infirmary Street, Boar Lane to Leeds Bus Station. Stops missed: Merrion C, Headrow M & H

14 First Leeds Towards Leeds 0400-1500 A normal route to Kirkstall Road then via Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade, South Parade to resume normal route at Park Row. Stops missed: Civic N, Civic M Catch from: City Square F

Towards Pudsey 0400-1500 A normal route starting from City Square F.

15 First Leeds Towards Leeds 0400-1500 A normal route to Armley Road then via Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade, South Parade to resume normal route at Park Row. Stops missed: Civic N, Civic M

Towards Old Farnley 0400-1500 A normal route starting from City Square F.

19 19A First Leeds Towards Garforth 0400-1500 A normal route to Park Lane then via Westgate, Wellington Street, King Street and Infirmary Street using City Square B then to Boar Lane to resume normal route. Stops missed: Civic N & M, City Square I Catch from: City Square B, Corn Exchange H

Towards Ireland Wood/Tinshill 0400-1500 A normal route.

27 First Leeds Towards Guiseley 0400-1200 From Leeds Bus Station diverting via Eastgate, Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Boar Lane using Stop Trinity O, City Square, Infirmary Street, King Street, Wellington Street, Kirkstall Road A65 Commercial Road, Abbey Road, Abbey Walk, Spen Lane, Butcher Hill to resume a normal route. Stops missed: Headrow E & L Merrion B Catch from: Bus Station, Trinity O

Towards Leeds 0400-1200 A normal route to Butcher Hill then via Spen Lane, Abbey Walk, Abbey Road, Commercial Road, Kirkstall Road, Wellington Street, King Street, Infirmary Street, Boar Lane Stop Trinity Q Stops missed: Merrion C, Headrow M & H

28 First Leeds Towards Adel 0400-1200 From Leeds Bus Station diverting via Regent Street, Sheepscar Street South, Scott Hall Road, King Lane, Ring Road Moortown to Long Causeway to Adel. Stops missed: Headrow E & L, Merrion B Catch from: Leeds Bus Station

Towards Leeds 0400-1200 From Adel diverting via Ring Road Moortown, King Lane, Scott Hall Road, Sheepscar Street South and Regent Street Stops missed: Merrion C, Headrow M & H

33 34 First Leeds Towards Guiseley 0400-1500 From Leeds Bus Station diverting via Eastgate, Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane using stop Trinity O, City Square, Infirmary Street, King Street, Wellington Street to resume a normal route. Stops missed: Headrow B, City Square F Catch from: Bus station, Trinity O, Wellington Q & D

Towards Leeds 0400-1500 A normal route to King Street then via Infirmary Street, City Square, Boar Lane using stop Trinity Q, Duncan Street, New Market Street, Kirkgate, York Street to Leeds Bus Station. Stops missed: Civic L, Headrow I, Victoria A Catch from: Trinity Q

38 39 First Leeds Towards Moor Allerton 0400-1200 A normal route from Eastgate then diverting via Regent Street, Sheepscar Street South, Scott Hall Road, Potternewton Lane and Stainbeck Avenue to resume a normal route. Stops missed: Headrow F, K, Merrion D Catch From: Victoria D

Towards Leeds 0400-1200 A normal route to Meanwood then diverting via Stainbeck Avenue, Stonegate Road, Potternewton Lane, Scott Hall Road, North Street to Vicar Lane to resume a normal route.

42 First Leeds Towards Oakwood 0400-1500 A normal route to Wellington Street, King Street then diverted via Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, Vicar Lane, Eastgate to resume a normal route. Stops missed: Civic K, Headrow G Catch from: Wellington J, Victoria C

Towards Old Farnley 0400-1500 A normal route to North Street then diverting via Vicar Lane, Boar Lane, City Square, Infirmary Street to resume a normal route at King Street. Stops missed: Headrow D & A Catch from: Wellington Q & C

49 First Leeds Towards Bramley 0400-1500 A normal route to Eastgate then diverting via Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, City Square, Infirmary Street, East Parade to resume a normal route at Westgate. Stops missed: Headrow C, Civic P Catch from: Victoria G, Civic O

Towards Monkswood Gate 0400-1500 A normal route to Park Lane then diverting via Westgate, Wellington Street, King Street, Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, New Market Street and New York Street to resume a normal route. Stops missed: Civic N, Headrow J & G Catch from: Cultural C & D

50 50A First Leeds Towards Horsforth 0400-1500 A normal route to Eastgate then diverting via Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, City Square, Infirmary Street, East Parade to resume a normal route at Westgate. Stops missed: Headrow C, Civic P Catch from: Victoria G, Civic O

Towards Seacroft 0400-1500 A normal route to Park Lane then diverting via Westgate, Wellington Street, King Street, Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, New Market Street and New York Street to resume a normal route. Stops missed: Civic N, Headrow J & G Catch from: Cultural C & D

55C First Leeds Towards Leeds 0400-1500 A normal route to King Street then terminating on King Street Stop Wellington J

Towards Holbeck 0400-1500 Starting from City Square G on Park Row to resume a normal route. Stops missed: Civic L

56 First Leeds Towards Moor Grange 0400-1200 A normal route to Eastgate then via Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, City Square, Infirmary Street, East Parade, Westgate, Park Lane, Burley Road and Cardigan Road to resume normal route. Stops missed: Headrow K, Merrion B Catch from: Victoria H

Towards Whinmoor 0400-1200 A normal route to Cardigan Road then via Burley Road, Park Lane, Westgate, Wellington Street, King Street, Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, New Market Street and New York Street to resume a normal route at York Street. Stops missed: Merrion C, Headrow N, Victoria P Catch from: Cultural B & D

60 Transdev Keighley Bus Company Towards Keighley 0400-1500 From Leeds Bus Station diverting via Eastgate, Vicar Lane, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, City Square, Infirmary Street to resume normal route at King Street. Stops missed: Headrow B, City Sq F Catch from: Bus Station, Wellington Q & E

Towards Leeds 0400-1500 A normal route to King Street then via Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, Vicar Lane, Eastgate to Leeds Bus Station.

72 First Bradford Towards Bradford 0400-1530 From Leeds Bus Station diverting via St Peters Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane to the Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Armley Gyratory. Stops missed: Headrow D, Civic Q & O & Wellington Bridge Catch from: Bus Station

Towards Leeds 0400-1530 A normal route to Armley Gyratory then diverting via Inner Ring Road, New York Road, Eastgate, and St Peters Street to Leeds Bus Station.

75 First Leeds Towards Leeds 0400-1500 A normal route to King Street then terminating on King Street at bus stop Wellington J.

Towards Holbeck 0400-1500 Starting from City Square G on Park Row to resume a normal route. Stops missed: Civic L

91 First Leeds 0800-1115 service 91 running Queenswood Drive to Pudsey ONLY. Services between Headingley and Halton Moor 0800-1115 suspended.

163 Arriva Towards Castleford 0400-1500 Starting from Station A on Boar Lane then via City Square, Infirmary Street, East Parade, South Parade then on to Park Row to resume a normal route. Stops missed: Civic M Catch from: Station A, City Square I, Corn Ex H, Cultural A

Towards Leeds 0400-1500 A normal route.

508 Towards Leeds 0400-1500 A normal route to Wellington Street then via Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, New Market Street and Vicar Lane to resume a normal route.

Towards Halifax 0400-1500 Starting from Leeds Bus Station via Eastgate then diverting via Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane and Infirmary Street to resume normal route on King Street. Stops missed: Headrow B, City Square F Catch from: Bus Station

874 York Pullman Bus Company Towards Buckden From Leeds Bus Station via Eastgate, Vicar Lane, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, City Square, Infirmary Street, King Street, Wellington Street, Kirkstall Road, Cardigan Road and North Lane to resume normal route at Headingley Arndale Centre on Otley Road. Stops missed: Leeds University C, Hyde Park Corner 45011378. Catch From: Bus station, Station B.

Towards Wetherby A normal route

X6 First Bradford Towards Bradford 0400-1530 From Leeds Bus Station diverting via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane to the Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Armley Gyratory. Stops missed: Headrow D, Civic Q Catch from: Bus Station

Towards Leeds 0400-1530 A normal route to Armley Gyratory, then via Inner Ring Road, New York Road, Eastgate, and St Peter’s Street, to Leeds Bus Station.

X84 First Leeds Towards Ilkley 0400-1200 From Leeds Bus Station diverting via Eastgate Roundabout, Regent Street, Sheepscar Street South, Scott Hall Road, King Lane, Ring Road Moortown to resume normal route at Lawnswood Roundabout. Stops missed: Headrow E, Merrion A Catch from: Bus Station