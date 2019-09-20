Flybe cuts its only European flight from Leeds Bradford Airport

There will be no flights to Germany from Leeds after October as Flybe is cutting a route from Leeds Bradford Airport.

The troubled airline has also abandoned Doncaster Sheffield Airport altogether.

A Flybe plane (Tim Goode / PA Wire).

It comes after Ryanair cut loss-making flights to six destinations from LBA due to delayed deliveries of Boeing’s grounded 737 Max aircraft.

Flybe will no longer fly to Dusseldorf after October 27 from LBA.

The airline's internal flights to Southampton, Newquay and Belfast City are not affected.

A Flybe spokesman said: "Flybe has recently completed an exhaustive network review to strengthen the commercial viability of its 2019-20 Winter schedule, further optimise its flying programme and improve profitability in line with its previously announced planned fleet reduction."

Airline TUI cancelled some of its 2019 flights and package holidays from Leeds Bradford Airport last year.

And Monarch Airlines also pulled out of Leeds Bradford after it collapsed in 2017.

Flybe has also cut flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport to the following destinations:

Amsterdam

Belfast City

Dublin

Faro

Jersey

Malaga

Newquay

Palma

Alicante

Paris CDG

Flights from other UK airports - including Cardiff, Exeter, East Midlands, Manchester, Norwich and Southampton - have also been badly hit.

The Flybe spokeswoman added: "It was announced back in April that the airline’s base at Doncaster Sheffield Airport will close when the two jets based there are withdrawn and returned to the lessors at the end of October.

"This meant that the two remaining routes on sale for the winter to Amsterdam and Belfast City would be operated by smaller Q400 aircraft flying from another base.

"However, since going on sale, neither route has attracted sufficient forward bookings to warrant them continuing.

"As a result, it is with regret that with effect from the end of the 2019 Summer schedule, Flybe will be withdrawing all services from Doncaster Sheffield Airport, with the last flight operating on Saturday 26th October, 2019.

"Flybe would sincerely apologise for the inconvenience to those customers affected and confirms that all are being contacted and offered the option of being rebooked on an alternative flight or receiving a full refund."