Highthorne Street Armley: Man taken to hospital with head injuries after five-vehicle crash shuts road in Leeds
A man has been taken to hospital after a five-vehicle crash in Leeds.
Emergency services were called at 3.49pm yesterday afternoon to reports of a collision involving several vehicles in Highthorne Street, Armley.
Officers attended and found that five vehicles had been involved.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “One man was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury.”
Road closures were put in place while vehicles were recovered and debris was removed.
All restrictions have now been lifted and the route reopened.