Highthorne Street Armley: Man taken to hospital with head injuries after five-vehicle crash shuts road in Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 15:01 BST
A man has been taken to hospital after a five-vehicle crash in Leeds.

Emergency services were called at 3.49pm yesterday afternoon to reports of a collision involving several vehicles in Highthorne Street, Armley.

Officers attended and found that five vehicles had been involved.

Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Highthorne Street, Armley.placeholder image
Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Highthorne Street, Armley. | Google/NW

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “One man was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury.”

Road closures were put in place while vehicles were recovered and debris was removed.

All restrictions have now been lifted and the route reopened.

