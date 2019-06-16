Five miles of delays on A1M after multi-vehicle crash north of Leeds

Have your say

Motorists have been warned to expect delays after a crash on the A1M near Boston Spa.

Highways England said there had been a crash involving multiple vehicles shortly after 11am on Sunday.

It happened northbound between junction 45 at Boston Spa and junction 46 at Kirk Deighton.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays of 30 minutes as there is five miles of congestion in the area.

Lane three has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

The crash had initially blocked multiple lanes, but two lanes have now reopened, though traffic is moving slowly.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 1.15pm and 1.30pm.