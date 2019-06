Have your say

A man was taken to hospital after a crash in Pudsey in the early hours of Sunday morning.

-> The best pictures from Otley Carnival 2019

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Kent Road in Pudsey at 2.17am.

There were two cars involved in the crash.

One man had to be rescued from his car by firefighters before he was passed to paramedics from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Fire crews from Stanningley and Bradford attended the crash.