First Bus Leeds: Full festive schedule launched including special New Year’s Day service
The operator is investing in maintaining later journeys on Christmas Eve and for the first time will operate a special service on New Year’s Day.
Services will operate as normal up to and including Monday, December 23, after which there will be mainly a Saturday timetable with limited special services operating on certain Bank Holiday dates.
Michael Moore, Head of Network, said: “We’re supporting customers in West Yorkshire to plan ahead for their travel arrangements over the festive holidays.
“These added services will help us explore customer demand and we’ll use the outcomes to determine future provision.”
Customers are advised to visit the First Bus website for full details and any late notice changes or follow social media for updates.
Normal timetables will resume across Leeds and West Yorkshire on Tuesday, January 2 2025.
The overview of services is as follows:
- Christmas Eve - Saturday service with early finish on some routes.
- Christmas Day - No service.
- Boxing Day - Special service on selected routes.
- Friday 27 - Monday, December 30 – Saturday service (Sunday timetable December 29).
- New Year’s Eve - Saturday service with early finish on some routes.
- New Year’s Day - Special service on selected routes.