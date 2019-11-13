First Bus delays in Leeds after vehicle breaks down on A64 during rush hour

Buses across the network are experiencing delays of more than 30 minutes and congestion is particularly heavy in east Leeds.

There are delays on services 4, 4G, 11, 16 and 40 due to a broken down vehicle on the A64 - with delays getting into and out of Seacroft Bus Station.

Services in the city centre are also delayed by up to 25 minutes due to peak time congestion.

First Bus services across Leeds are delayed by up to 30 minutes

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Congestion on the Ring Road between Drysalters and White Rose is causing delays to 51 and 52 services.