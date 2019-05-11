Every city centre road and bus service affected by Leeds Half Marathon

Have your say

Leeds Half Marathon takes place on Sunday, May 12, starting at 9.30am on The Headrow next to Victoria Gardens.

Runners will complete the throughout the city before finishing on Cookridge Street.

Parking, roads and bus routes through the city centre will be disrupted.

A full list of which routes and roads are affected can be found here:

Parking

Parking is suspended on these roads from the early hours of Sunday morning until after the race finishes.

Calverley Street - All parking places between The Headrow and Great George Street.

From Saturday, May 11 at 6pm until to Sunday, May 12 at 3pm.

Cookridge Street - All bays except for the drop off bay and taxi bay on East side.

From Saturday, May 11 at 4am until Sunday, May 12 at 3pm.

Dudley Way - All parking places

Sunday, May 12 from 4am until Sunday, May 12 at 3pm.

St Anne’s Street - The Western most pay and display on the south side

Sunday, May 12 from 4am until Sunday, May 12 at 3pm.

Swinegate - All parking places

From Saturday, May 11 at 6pm until to Sunday, May 12 at 3pm.

Buses

City centre bus stops are due to re-open at 2pm.

A full list of bus services suspended or diverted through the city centre can be found here.



Road closures

The whole of North Street will be closed from 8.30am to 11am.

The whole of New Briggate will be closed from 8.30am to 11am.

West Street from Park Lane to Kirkstall Road (including exit slip road) will be closed from 4am to 1.45pm.

The whole of Westgate will be closed westbound from 4am to 1.45pm.

Park Square West from Park Square North to Westgate will be closed from 4am and 1.15pm.

The Headrow from Oxford Place to Cookridge Street / Park Row will be closed from 4am to 3pm.

The Headrow from Cookridge Street / Park Row to Briggate will be closed from 8.30am to 10.45am.

East Parade from South Parade to The Headrow will be closed from 4am to 1.45pm (except in emergencies).

The whole of Upper Basinghall Street will be closed from 4am to 1.45pm.

The whole of Cookridge Street will be closed from 4am to 3pm.

Great George Street from Calverley Street to Woodhouse Lane will be closed from 4am to 2pm.

The whole of Alexander Street will be closed from 4am to 1.45pm.

The whole of Portland Crescent will be closed from 4am to 3pm.

The whole of Cross Belgrave Street will be closed from 8.30am to 10.45am.

Clay Pit Lane (outbound) from Carlton Gate to Meanwood Road will be closed from 8.30am to 11am.