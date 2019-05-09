Full list of bus services suspended or diverted due to road closures for Leeds Half Marathon

Have your say

These bus services will be diverted or suspended due to the road closures for the Leeds Half Marathon.

West Yorkshire Metro has described "extensive road closures" between 4am and 3pm on Sunday, May 12.

Many buses will be diverting and some services will be suspended completely until roads are re-opened.

City centre bus stops are due to re-open at 2pm.

This is the full list of buses affected by the Leeds Half Marathon:

Number 1

From Holt Park – Beeston

Service affected between 4am and 11.15am

Journeys between 6.37am and 8.32am will operate from Holt Park to Blackman Lane then non-stop to York Street (Stop F7) and Boar Lane (Stop T9).

Normal route to Beeston from Neville Street.

After these departures, all journeys will start from West Park Shops until 12.30pm

From 11.30am – 12.30pm the normal route can resume but only between West Park Shops and Beeston.

From Beeston – Holt Park

Journeys from Beeston between 6.56am and 7.56am will run normally to Infirmary Street then (Stop F5) York Street and non-stop to Woodhouse Lane (Fenton Public House) to Holt Park.

All other journeys up to 11.15am will follow the same diversion but terminate at West Park Shops.

Between 11.15am – 12.30pm the normal route to West Park shops only

In the city centre, the service will miss bus stops J3 and L2. Bus users have been advised to catch from Infirmary St B or York St F5.

2 3 3A

Services affected between 4am and 11am.

Towards Moortown the normal route to Vicar Lane then Eastgate, then non-stop to Harrogate Road / Harehills Lane and normal service.

Towards Middleton / White Rose Shopping Centre the normal route to Sheepscar Street South then non-stop to Corn Exchange (Stop K2) and normal route.

In the city centre, the service will miss bus stops N2 and U5.

Bus users have been advised to catch from Vicar Lane V4 and Corn Exchange K2.

5

Between 4am and 3pm.

From Halton Moor the bus will go the normal route to King Street then via Infirmary Street to City Square and normal route back to Halton Moor

The service will miss stops Y11, L5 and J6.

Bus users have been advised to catch the bus from City Sq P5, Boar Lane T1, Corn Exchange K5 or York St F4.

6

Services affected between 8.45am and 11am.

Towards Leeds journeys between 6.40am and 8.10am will run normally from Holt Park to Blackman Lane then non-stop to Leeds City Bus Station.

All journeys will then commence at West Park Shops until 12.30pm.

Between 11am and 12.30pm the buses will run the normal route but from West Park Shops only.

Towards Holt Park journeys between 6.27am and 7.57am will run through to Holt Park as normal.

Between 8.45am and 11am the buses will run from Leeds City Bus Station then non-stop to Woodhouse Lane (Fenton Public House) and then normal route to West Park Shops only.

Between 11am and 12.30pm the buses will run the normal route but from West Park Shops only.

The service will miss stops H10, J3 and L2 and users have been advised to catch from the bus station.

7

Services affected between 4am and 11am.

Towards Primley Park the normal route to Vicar Lane (Stop V6) then non-stop to Potternewton Lane and then normal route to King Lane at Carr Manor Road.

Then non-stop to King Lane (Sainsbury’s) via Moortown Ring Road and normal route to Primley Park.

Towards Leeds the normal route to the Ring Road then non-stop to Carr Manor Road, normal route to Sheepscar Street South then non-stop to Vicar Lane (Stop M7) and ormal route then to Wellington Street.

7A

Services towards Alwoodley are affected between 4am and 11am.

The bus will run the normal route to Vicar Lane (Stop V6) then non-stop to Scott Hall Road at Stainbeck Road. Then it will run the normal route to Harrogate Road and then the bus will go non-stop to King Lane (Sainsbury’s) and normal route to Alwoodley.

Towards Leeds the normal route to King Lane (Sainsbury’s) then non-stop to Harrogate Road. Normal route to Sheepscar Street South, then non-stop to Vicar Lane (Stop M7) and then normal route to Wellington Street.

7S

Between 4am and 11.30am the bus towards Shadwell will run the normal route to Vicar Lane (Stop V6) then non-stop to Scott Hall Road at Stainbeck Road, then normal route to Shadwell.

The bus towards Leeds will go the ormal route to Scott Hall Road at Stainbeck Road then normal route to Sheepscar Street South, then Non-stop to Vicar Lane (Stop M7) then normal route to Wellington Street.

The 7s will miss stop N3. Bus users have been advised to catch the bus from Infirmary St E, Boar Lane T2 or Vicar Lane V6.

7 (Harrogate)

The 7 will operate to and from Leeds Bus Station via St Peter's St, York St and Marsh Lane to/from York Rd

It will miss bus stop N4. Users have been advised to catch the bus from the Bus Station.

11E

Between 4am and 11.30am:

Towards Leeds via normal route to Crab Lane then Armley Road, Wellington Road, Wellington Street then resume normal route

Towards Pudsey via normal route to Wellington Street then Wellington Road, Gyratory, Canal Road, Armley Road, Crab Lane to resume normal route

12 13 13A

Between 4am and 11am the bus towards Oakwood will go the normal route to Vicar Lane then Eastgate, then non-stop to Roseville Road, Roundhay Road and normal service.

Towards Middleton the bus will go the normal route to Sheepscar then via Sheepscar Street South then non-stop to Corn Exchange (Stop K4) then normal route.

The service will miss stop N1 and U7 and the advice is to catch it from Vicar Lane V2 or Corn Exchange K4.

14

Between 4am and 3pm the bus towards Leeds will go the normal route to Wellington Road then Wellington Street, King Street stop W4, East Parade, South Parade, Park Row.

It will go the normal route towards Pudsey.

15

Between 4am and 3pm the bus towards Leeds will go the normal route to Crab Lane then Armley Road, Wellington Road, Wellington Street, King Street stop W4, East Parade, South Parade, Park Row.

It will go the normal route towards Old Farnley.

19 19A

Between 4am and 3pm:

Towards Garforth - from Queenswood Drive turning circle stop (450 11269) as normal to Park Lane College then via Clarendon Rd, Woodhouse Lane, Inner Ring Road to Marsh Lane, York Street turning at Kirkgate, observe York St stop F3, then normal route to Garforth.

Towards Queenswood Drive - from Garforth via normal route to Kirkgate stop K13 then via York Street, Marsh Lane, Inner Ring Road to Woodhouse Lane, Clarendon Road, Park Lane then normal route to Queenswood Drive turning circle.

The service will miss stops Y1, Y5, P6, K6, K13, K17, S7, D, Y10, and Y14.

WY Metro advises that bus users catch the service from York St F2, F3 and F7.

28

Between 4am and 12.30pm the service is unable to serve Adel or Weetwood and will terminate at West Park Shops instead.

Towards Leeds - From West Park shops to Three Horseshoes Public House, then normal route to Blackman Lane then non-stop to Leeds Bus Station via the Inner Ring Road.

Towards West Park - Leeds Bus Station then non-stop via the Inner Ring Road to Woodhouse Lane (Fenton Public House) then normal route to Three Horseshoes Public House then continue in service to West Park Shops.

It will miss stops H10, J3 and L2.

33 34

These services are likely to suffer delays as a long diversion via Stanningley and Pudsey is in place

Journeys between 6.15am and 7.45am the bus towards Otley will operate from Leeds Bus Station to Boar Lane (Stop T7) Wellington Street (Stop S3) then normal route to Otley

Between 8.30am and 11.30am it will run from Leeds Bus Station then non-stop to Rawdon Road, Horsforth at Airedale Drive then normal route to Otley.

Between 7.25am and 8am buses towards Leeds departing from Otley will follow normal route to King Street then Call Lane (Stop K5) to Leeds Bus Station.

During 8.30 - 1.30pm it will go from Otley Bus Station, normal route to Rawdon Road, Horsforth (A65) at Airedale Drive then non-stop to Leeds Bus Station.

From 1.30pm to 3.30 it will go the normal route to King Street then Infirmary Street, The Headrow and Eastgate to Leeds Bus Station

It will miss stops H9 and P1. The advice is to catch the service from the bus station.

36

Will operate from the Bus Station via Eastgate and Regent St towards Sheepscar in both directions

Misses stop N2 and advice is to catch from Bus Station.

38

This route will be suspended until:

12.53pm from Gledhow to White Rose Centre

12.56pm from White Rose Centre to Gledhow

42

Between 4am and 11.15am:

Towards Oakwood - normal route to Infirmary Street then Eastgate (Stop G1) to normal route.

Towards Old Farnley - normal route to Regent Street, then Vicar Lane (Stop M2) and normal route from Wellington Street, observe S3.

The services misses stops R3, H3, H5, R3 and P4.

Bus users should catch the service from Eastgate G1, Vicar Lane M2 or Wellington St S3.

49 50 50A

There will be no service to Bramley/Horsforth during the event.

Between 4am and 3pm the bus from Seacroft as normal route to Eastgate. Terminate at Eastgate, then via Vicar Lane, New York Street, St Peter’s Street, Bridge street, Templar Street and Vicar Lane to recommence service at Vicar Lane stop M3.

Between Eastgate and Bramley / Horsforth these services are suspended until:

49 from Bramley Garage at 2.26pm

50A from Horsforth at 2.43pm

The service will miss G5, H7, Y2, Y7, R3 and Y10

Catch from: Vicar Lane M3

51 52

Between 4am and 3pm:

Towards Moor Allerton - normal route to Vicar Lane then Eastgate then non-stop to Moor Allerton

Between 11am and 12.15pm it will go the normal route to The Headrow (H6) then non-stop to Moor Allerton

Towards Morley - service 51 normal route to Blackmoor Road / Ring Road joining service 52 at Moor Allerton Centre then non-stop to Vicar Lane (M7) then normal route

Between 11am and 12.15pm it will go the normal route to Blackmoor Road / Ring Road joining service 52 at Moor Allerton Centre then non-stop to Vicar Lane (U3) then normal route

The service will miss H6, J1, L6, L9 and U3.

Catch from Vicar Lane V1 towards Moor Allerton and Vicar Lane M7 or Meadow Lane T11 towards Morley.

55 75

Between 4am and 3pm:

Towards Leeds normal route to King Street then Infirmary Street, Boar Lane (use T1), Duncan Street, New York Street, York St (use F4), St Peters Street, Eastgate, Vicar Lane M7.

Towards Holbeck it will go the normal route.

It will miss bus stop H3.

56

Towards Whinmoor from Queenswood Drive stop 45011269 as normal route to Woodhouse Lane then via Inner Ring Road to Woodpecker Junction exit, Marsh Lane, York Street, Harper St, Kirkgate, New York St, York Street stop F4, York Street to resume normal route.

Towards Queenswood Drive as normal route to York Street then via York Street stop F7, Harper Street, Kirkgate, New York Street, York Street, Marsh Lane, Inner Ring Road to Woodhouse Lane then normal route to Queenswood Drive turning circle.

It will miss stops L5, J6, G6, J1, L2 and M2. Catch from: York Street F4, F6 and F7.

60

Buses towards Leeds between 7am and 3pm will go the normal route to Leeds and Bradford Road and then non-stop via Wyther Lane, Armley Ridge Road, Stanningley Road, Armley Road, Wellington Road, Inner Ring Road to Marsh Lane to the Leeds City bus station.

Buses towards Keighley between 7am and 2pm will go from the bus station via Eastgate Roundabout then St Peter’s Street, York Street, Marsh Lane, Inner Ring Road, Armley Gyratory, Canal Road, Armley Road, Armley Ridge Road, and Wyther Lane to Leeds and Bradford Road to resume normal route.

Between 2pm and 3pm it will go from the Leeds City Bus Station via Eastgate, Vicar Lane, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, City Square and resume normal route at Wellington Street

The service will miss stops H9, P1, S3 and W10. Catch from: Bus Station (Wellington St S3 and W10 after 1400)

72 X6

Towards Leeds from Bradford as normal route to Wellington Road, then via Inner Ring Road to Marsh Lane, York Street, Duke Street, St Peter’s Street to Leeds City Bus Station

Towards Bradford from Leeds via St Peter’s Street, York Street, Marsh Lane, Inner Ring Road to Wellington Road and resume normal route.

It will miss stops H8, Y10, Y14 and W12.

Catch from: Bus Station

91

This route will be suspended until:

12.38pm from Halton Moor to Pudsey.

12.53pm from Pudsey to Halton Moor.

97

The 8.06am from Leeds Bus Station to Guiseley will operate as normal

The 8.29am from Yeadon Morrison’s to Leeds City Bus Station will operate as normal.

Between 9am and 12.15pm the bus from Leeds City Bus Station non-stop to Spen Gardens and then to Woodside Roundabout and resume normal route, in both directions

Short journeys between Leeds Bus Station and Horsforth Low Lane will terminate / restart outside the Woodside Roundabout (Miller and Carter PH).

163 166 168

Will operate via York Street, Kirkgate, Duncan Street and Boar Lane to City Square then resume normal service from Boar Lane P6 (163 166) and T1 (168)

Services will miss stop R8.

Catch from: Boar Lane P6 and T1

508

Towards Leeds Normal route to Leeds and Bradford Road and then non-stop via Wyther Lane, Armley Ridge Road, Stanningley Road, Armley Road, Wellington Road and Wellington Street, King Street, Infirmary Street, City Square, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, Kirkgate and York Street to the Leeds City Bus station.

Towards Halifax will operate as normal route to Eastgate then via Vicar Lane, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, City Square, Wellington Street, Wellington Road, Armley Gyratory, Canal Road, Armley Road, Armley Ridge Road, and Wyther Lane to Leeds Bradford Road to resume normal route.

It will miss stops H9 and P1. Catch from: Bus Station, Wellington St S3 and W10.

757 (airport bus)

Towards the bus station - normal route from Leeds Bradford Airport to Rawdon then via Broadway, Horsforth New Road, Town Street, Rodley Lane, Upper Town Street, Lower Town Street, Stanningley Road, Armley Road, Wellington Road, Wellington Street, King Street, Infirmary Street, City Square, Boar Lane then normal route to Leeds City Bus Station.

Towards the Airport – via normal route

It will miss stops on the Headrow and City Square.

Catch from usual stops towards the Airport.

874 875

From the bus station via: Marsh Lane, Inner Ring Road, Armley Road, Town Street, Whitecote Hill, Rodley Lane, Town Street, A6210 Horsforth New Road, Broadway,

875 will resume normal route at A65; Broadway, Ring Road West Park.

874 will resume normal route at A660 Otley Road.

Misses: Bishopsgate St Z1 Catch from Bus Station.

X26 X27

Towards Leeds – normal route to Vicar Lane then via Vicar Lane, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, City Square to Infirmary Street.

Towards Garforth – via Boar Lane, observe bus stop T2, Duncan Street, New York Street, York Street, Marsh Lane, York Road then as normal route

Misses stop H2 catch from: Infirmary St D Boar Lane T2

X84

The 7.10am and 8am Leeds to Ilkley will operate as normal

The 8.14am Ilkley to Leeds will operate normally as far as Woodhouse Lane then via the Inner Ring Road and Marsh Lane to Leeds City bus station

Between 9am and 12.30pm it will run from Leeds City Bus Station then non-stop to Weetwood Police Station in both directions.

The service will miss stops H10 and L1.

X99

Between 4am until 11.15am the bus will go towards Wetherby Infirmary Street then Eastgate (Stop G1) then normal route.

Towards Leeds Normal route to Regent Street, Eastgate, Vicar Lane (Stop M3) Boar Lane (Stop T9) to City Square.

It misses stop H. Bus users have been advised to catch from Infirmary St H Eastgate G1.