An elderly pedestrian has been left with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Leeds.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the serious crash in Leeds yesterday afternoon (Thursday, June 13).

The collision happened at around 3.40pm on Moorland Drive, close to the junction with Harrogate Road, in the Moortown area of the city.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A silver-coloured Skoda Octavia turned right onto Moorland Drive from Harrogate Road when it collided with the female pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, aged in her 90s, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital where her condition is described as life-threatening.”

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses or video footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it.