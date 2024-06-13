Road closures in place in Leeds following serious injury crash in Moortown
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Road closures are in place in Leeds following a serious injury crash.
West Yorkshire Police have issued an update to residents this evening (Thursday) following the collision in Moortown.
A spokesperson said: “Please note that road closures are in place in Leeds following a serious injury collision earlier today.
“Harrogate Road is closed from Lidgett Lane/Harrogate Road, Street Lane crossroads and Moorland Drive/Harrogate Road.
“These closures are likely to remain in place this evening and motorists are advised to find alternative routes.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.