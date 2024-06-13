Road closures in place in Leeds following serious injury crash in Moortown

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 13th Jun 2024, 20:10 BST
Road closures are in place in Leeds following a serious injury crash.

West Yorkshire Police have issued an update to residents this evening (Thursday) following the collision in Moortown.

A spokesperson said: “Please note that road closures are in place in Leeds following a serious injury collision earlier today.

The crash has happened on Harrogate RoadThe crash has happened on Harrogate Road
The crash has happened on Harrogate Road | Google

“Harrogate Road is closed from Lidgett Lane/Harrogate Road, Street Lane crossroads and Moorland Drive/Harrogate Road.

“These closures are likely to remain in place this evening and motorists are advised to find alternative routes.”

