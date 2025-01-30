Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An e-scooter rider has suffered “life-threatening head injuries” after a crash in West Yorkshire.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash on Reevy Road West, Bradford at 7pm yesterday evening (Wednesday, January 29).

It was reported that he had been travelling in the direction of Wibsey Park Avenue near the junction with Bilsdale Grange when he came off the scooter.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash on Reevy Road West, Bradford. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Reevy Road West where the rider of an electric scooter had suffered a serious head injury in the collision.

“The man in his 20s was taken to hospital in a critical condition.”

No other vehicles were reportedly involved in the collision.

Anyone who saw the collision or the movements of the rider in the time leading up to it, particularly anyone who has any dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit online via the 101LiveChat or via 101 quoting reference 13250054675.