Reevy Road West Bradford: E-scooter rider suffers life-threatening head injuries after crash in West Yorkshire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash on Reevy Road West, Bradford at 7pm yesterday evening (Wednesday, January 29).
It was reported that he had been travelling in the direction of Wibsey Park Avenue near the junction with Bilsdale Grange when he came off the scooter.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Reevy Road West where the rider of an electric scooter had suffered a serious head injury in the collision.
“The man in his 20s was taken to hospital in a critical condition.”
No other vehicles were reportedly involved in the collision.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Anyone who saw the collision or the movements of the rider in the time leading up to it, particularly anyone who has any dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit online via the 101LiveChat or via 101 quoting reference 13250054675.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.