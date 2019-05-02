Delays and lane closures on Leeds Ring Road because of grass being cut

Have your say

There were delays and lane closures on a major Leeds Ring Road due to the grass being cut.

The A6120 Leeds Ring Road, in the Colton area, was reduced to one lane in both directions because of grass cutting.

Bus services 163/166 were being diverted via Hollyshaw Lane on outbound journeys because of the mowing.

Due to workers neatening the green spaces, delays of up to 25 minutes were reported on Thursday, May 2.

At about 12.10pm on Twitter, Metro Travel News, who tweet travel information for West Yorkshire, said: "A6120 Leeds Ring Road, Colton. Owing to grass cutting, the road is reduced to one lane in both directions.

"163/166 buses are diverted via Hollyshaw Lane on outbound journeys.

"Delays of up to 25 minutes have been reported."

The Leeds Outer Ring Road is the main road that runs around most of the city.

The road ends in Colton at junction 46 of the M1 motorway.

