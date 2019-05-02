Police are linking break-ins at these two Leeds pubs

Have your say

Police believe break-ins at two pubs in Leeds on the same night are linked.

Raiders broke into The Regent in Chapel Allerton and The Lord Gascoigne in Garforth in the early hours of Tuesday April 23.

The Regent was targeted by masked men armed with a samurai sword and knives at the end of last year.

In that incident, culprits took cash from the safes, stole a Macmillan cancer charity box, threatened staff and hit one of them in the face.

The pub got off lightly in the latest incident as two suspects broke in through a rear wooden door and attempted to gain entry to an office, but left empty handed.

The incident was reported to police at 2.32am.

At 4.14am, police received reports of a burglary at The Lord Gascoigne pub, in Aberford Road, Garforth.

Three suspects used a ladder to reach a first floor window and broke into an office.

They were disturbed by the alarm and left empty handed.

Police said the incidents are thought be linked.

One of the suspects at both incidents was seen on CCTV wearing a black hooded top with a white logo across the front.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious around the time of either incident is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 1310206633 for The Regent or crime reference 13190206655 for The Lord Gascoigne.