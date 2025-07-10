The RAC has issued a warning to motorists as fuel prices surge this month, with the average cost of petrol rising by 2p per litre.

After three months of declining pump prices, tensions in the Middle East have triggered a sudden reversal, pushing the average cost of petrol up by 2p per litre, according to new analysis from RAC Fuel Watch.

Here at the 10 cheapest petrol stations in Leeds currently according to the Roadtrip app...

1 . White Rose Sainsbury's - 128.9p a litre Fuel at the Sainsbury's supermarket, located at White Rose Shopping Centre, is priced starting at 128.9p a litre.

2 . Asda Beeston - 128.9p a litre Fuel at the Asda supermarket, located on Old Lane, Beeston, is priced starting at 128.9p a litre.

3 . Asda Express - 128.9p a litre Fuel at the Asda Express, located on Dewsbury Road, is priced starting at 128.9p a litre.

4 . Asda Morley - 129.7p a litre Fuel at the Asda supermarket, located on Howley Park Road, Morley, is priced starting at 129.7p a litre.

5 . Morrisons Bramley - 129.9p a litre Fuel at the Morrisons supermarket, located on Swinnow Road, Bramley, is priced starting at 129.9p a litre.