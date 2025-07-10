The RAC has issued a warning to motorists as fuel prices surge this month, with the average cost of petrol rising by 2p per litre.
After three months of declining pump prices, tensions in the Middle East have triggered a sudden reversal, pushing the average cost of petrol up by 2p per litre, according to new analysis from RAC Fuel Watch.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Here at the 10 cheapest petrol stations in Leeds currently according to the Roadtrip app...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.