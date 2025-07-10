The 10 cheapest petrol stations in Leeds according to Roadtrip app as RAC issues new price hike warning

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 10th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST

These are the cheapest petrol stations in Leeds currently.

The RAC has issued a warning to motorists as fuel prices surge this month, with the average cost of petrol rising by 2p per litre.

After three months of declining pump prices, tensions in the Middle East have triggered a sudden reversal, pushing the average cost of petrol up by 2p per litre, according to new analysis from RAC Fuel Watch.

Here at the 10 cheapest petrol stations in Leeds currently according to the Roadtrip app...

Fuel at the Sainsbury's supermarket, located at White Rose Shopping Centre, is priced starting at 128.9p a litre.

1. White Rose Sainsbury's - 128.9p a litre

Fuel at the Sainsbury's supermarket, located at White Rose Shopping Centre, is priced starting at 128.9p a litre. Photo: James Hardisty

Fuel at the Asda supermarket, located on Old Lane, Beeston, is priced starting at 128.9p a litre.

2. Asda Beeston - 128.9p a litre

Fuel at the Asda supermarket, located on Old Lane, Beeston, is priced starting at 128.9p a litre. | Google

Fuel at the Asda Express, located on Dewsbury Road, is priced starting at 128.9p a litre.

3. Asda Express - 128.9p a litre

Fuel at the Asda Express, located on Dewsbury Road, is priced starting at 128.9p a litre. | Google

Fuel at the Asda supermarket, located on Howley Park Road, Morley, is priced starting at 129.7p a litre.

4. Asda Morley - 129.7p a litre

Fuel at the Asda supermarket, located on Howley Park Road, Morley, is priced starting at 129.7p a litre. | Submit

Fuel at the Morrisons supermarket, located on Swinnow Road, Bramley, is priced starting at 129.9p a litre.

5. Morrisons Bramley - 129.9p a litre

Fuel at the Morrisons supermarket, located on Swinnow Road, Bramley, is priced starting at 129.9p a litre. | Google

Fuel at the Esso garage, located on Cottingley Hall, Beeston ring road, is priced starting at 129.9p a litre.

6. Esso Cottingley - 129.9p a litre

Fuel at the Esso garage, located on Cottingley Hall, Beeston ring road, is priced starting at 129.9p a litre. | Google

