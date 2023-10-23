We’ve rounded up the 15 cheapest - and the five most expensive - filling stations for unleaded petrol and diesel in and around Leeds.

Petrol prices have risen in October, with petrolprices.com reporting the price has increased by eight percent since July.

According to the site, petrol is now on average 156p per litre across the UK, with diesel an average of 162p per litre - a rise of 11.7 percent since July.

There are however a few cheaper alternatives around Leeds, including at the members only Costco filling station, offering the cheapest unleaded and diesel.

We have listed the 15 cheapest - and five most expensive - filling stations in Leeds as of October 23, 2023. Picture by Getty Images

To help Leeds save money, Yorkshire Evening Post has listed the 15 cheapest filling stations for unleaded and diesel within a five mile radius of Leeds city centre as of October 23, 2023 - according to Petrolprices.com.

Cheapest unleaded petrol filling station in Leeds

Costco Hunslet (Members only) - 139.9p Sainsbury’s White Rose - 148.9p Asda Beeston Automat - 149.7p Asda Leeds Middleton Automat - 149.7p Jet Hunslet Road (MFG Apollo) - 149.9p Esso Ring Road (MFG Cottingley Hall) - 149.9p Texaco Middleton Park Road (Middleton Park Service Station - 150.0p Morrisons Morley - 150.7p Shell Roseville Road (Roseville Road Service Station) - 151.9p Jet Meanwood Road (MFG Phoenix) - 151.9p Shell Wakefield Road (Stourton Filling Station) - 151.9p Esso Aire Valley Road (RSS Gateway) - 151.9p Shell Dewsbury Road (Woodman Services) - 151.9p Sainsbury’s Selby Road - 151.9 Shell Victoria Road (Morley Service Station) - 151.9p

The most expensive filling stations on October 23 is:

Shell Broadway Ring Road (Shell Horsforth) - 156.9p BP Henconner Lane (RSS Stanningley Road) - 156.9p Shell Tong Road - 156.9p Morrisons Kirkstall - 156.7p Morrisons Swinnow Road - 155.7p

Cheapest diesel filling station in Leeds

Costco Hunslet (Members only) - 149.9p Asda Beeston Automat - 156.7p Asda Leeds Middleton Automat - 156.7p Morrisons Morley - 156.7p Sainsbury's White Rose - 156.9p Asda Killingbeck - 157.7p Esso Roundhay Road (Sheepscar Express) - 157.9p Jet Hunslet Road (MFG Apollo) - 157.9p Esso Ring Road (MFG Cottingley Hall) - 157.9p BP York Road (Whinmoor Service Station) - 157.9p Tesco Leeds Seacroft Extra - 158.9p Sainsbury’s Selby Road - 158.9p Esso Leeds Road (Leeds Road Rothwell Express) - 158.9p Morrisons Hunslet - 159.7p Morrisons Kirkstall - 159.7p

The most expensive filling stations on October 23 is: