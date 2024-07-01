Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tesla has submitted plans to open an ‘ultra-rapid’ electric vehicle charging station in the car park of a Wakefield hotel.

The company says installing the charging units at Cedar Court, Denby Dale Road, will help Wakefield Council achieve its carbon zero targets.

Documents submitted to the local authority say there is shortage of supercharger facilities in West Yorkshire and the facility would help keep pace with the “boom” in electric vehicle use.

The Cedar Court Hotel, Wakefield | Scott Merrylees/National World

Rapid and ultra-rapid units allow users to charge vehicles much faster than standard equipment, with a full charge taking around 30 minutes.

The company said it had chosen the four star hotel as a location due to its close proximity to junction 39 of the M1.

A planning statement submitted on on behalf of the company says: “Cedar Court often attracts visitors who travel from afar by car.

“The addition of EV charging infrastructure will enable both the hotel and Wakefield Council to contribute to their respective environmental objectives and climate targets.”

The scheme involves installing 15 ‘minimalist’ supercharger devices.

If approved, around 28 of the hotel’s 350 parking bays would be lost.

Latest figures show there were 55,301 electric vehicle charging points across the UK at the end of January 2024, a 46% rise in the previous 12 month period.

The statement said: “The UK’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure is continually growing and changing shape to meet the needs of EV drivers.

“Although the overall number of publicly available charging stations has been exponentially increasing throughout the UK, the number of rapid and ultra-rapid charging stations make up a relatively small proportion of overall UK charging network.”

“A focus on vehicles is only half of the challenge.

“A suitable charging infrastructure network is fundamental to delivering net zero road transport.”