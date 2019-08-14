Bus delays expected due to Asda workers protest march in Leeds city centre

First Bus has warned of bus delays as Asda workers stage a protest in Leeds city centre against new contracts which they say will make them worse off.

Hundreds of Asda workers from across the country will gather at City Square, before they begin the march through the city centre.

First Bus shared an update on the route, warning of bus delays.

The bus company said: "*Trade Union March in Leeds City Centre today from 12pm

"There is a rolling road closure in place. Some delays to City Centre services are expected.

"The march will use the following route: City Square, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, Neville Street, Victoria Road, Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane, Hunslet Road and will finish in Tetley Car Park."



Leeds City Council said: "Where possible, and subject to the numbers of protesters attending, protesters will walk with the flow of traffic."

