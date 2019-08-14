Shadow Justice Secretary to join mass ASDA protest against new contracts

Shadow Justice Secretary Richard Burgon will join GMB’s mass protest against Asda’s decision to impose ‘punishing’ new contracts on staff today.

Hundreds of Asda workers from across the country will gather at City Square, Leeds City Centre, at 12 noon today (August 14th).

The MP for Leeds East will address the crowd, before a march past Asda house, finishing at the Tetley Brewery car park at 2pm.

The 'flexible' Contract 6 will see workers no longer paid for any breaks and forced to work bank holidays, GMB say.

Asda has told GMB members they will be sacked on if they don’t sign the deal – and many workers are being forced to choose between caring for vulnerable relatives or losing their jobs in the run up the Christmas, the union said.

Richard Burgon, Shadow Justice Secretary and MP for Leeds East, said: “Workers deserve better than this dreadful, race-to-the-bottom treatment by Asda.

"Asda’s owners need to listen to the people who create their very considerable wealth - Asda staff right across the country.

"This is no way to treat people. Asda should get round the table and negotiate rather than forcing staff into an impossible position.”

Gary Carter, GMB National Officer, said: “This demonstration will show Asda bosses how strongly workers feel about this punishing new contract.

“Our members tell us the shocking effect it’s having. No one should have to choose between looking after their disabled son, elderly mother or vulnerable wife and losing their job.

“Bosses may just see profits – but we see people’s lives being ripped apart by this devastating decision.

“Asda was once a Leeds family company, built on Yorkshire values of hard-work and respect. The founders would be appalled at what is being done today.”