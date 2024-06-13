Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The road was shut for a time yesterday following the serious incident.

At 1.23pm yesterday (Wednesday, June 12), police received a report of a collision involving a car and a bus on the A645 between Featherstone and Sharlston Common in the village of Streethouse.

Here’s everything we know so far following the incident...

A road closure was put in place on the junction of Whinney Lane and Wakefield Road. Picture: Google | Google

What happened?

Police and ambulance crews responded to the scene of the crash, which involved a number 149 bus.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently at the scene of the incident near Victoria Gardens, which is believed to be medically related.”

Was anyone hurt?

No injuries were reported immediately following the incident.

Any further update on the person (s) involved is not currently known at this time.

What road closures were in place?

A road closure was put in place on the junction of Whinney Lane and Wakefield Road.