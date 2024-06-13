Wakefield Road: Bus and car crash after suspected medical episode - everything we know so far
At 1.23pm yesterday (Wednesday, June 12), police received a report of a collision involving a car and a bus on the A645 between Featherstone and Sharlston Common in the village of Streethouse.
Here’s everything we know so far following the incident...
What happened?
Police and ambulance crews responded to the scene of the crash, which involved a number 149 bus.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently at the scene of the incident near Victoria Gardens, which is believed to be medically related.”
Was anyone hurt?
No injuries were reported immediately following the incident.
Any further update on the person (s) involved is not currently known at this time.
A road closure was put in place on the junction of Whinney Lane and Wakefield Road.
These closures have since been lifted with all diverted buses returned to their normal routes.
