A road has been closed in a village in the Wakefield district following a major collision.

At 1.23pm today (Wednesday), police received a report of a collision involving a car and a bus on the A645 between Featherstone and Sharlston Common in the village of Streethouse.

Police and ambulance crews are at the scene of the crash, which involved a number 149 bus.

The crash between a car and a bus happened on A645 Wakefield Road near Featherstone | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently at the scene of the incident near Victoria Gardens, which is believed to be medically related.

“No injuries have been reported.