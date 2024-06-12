Wakefield Road crash: Bus and car collide after suspected medical episode near Featherstone

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 12th Jun 2024, 16:07 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2024, 16:45 BST
A road has been closed in a village in the Wakefield district following a major collision.

At 1.23pm today (Wednesday), police received a report of a collision involving a car and a bus on the A645 between Featherstone and Sharlston Common in the village of Streethouse.

Police and ambulance crews are at the scene of the crash, which involved a number 149 bus.

The crash between a car and a bus happened on A645 Wakefield Road near Featherstone | Google
The crash between a car and a bus happened on A645 Wakefield Road near Featherstone | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently at the scene of the incident near Victoria Gardens, which is believed to be medically related.

“No injuries have been reported.

“A road closure is in place on the junction of Whinney Lane and Wakefield Road.”

