The A1M and A64 saw major delays on Friday (June 16) after a crash just after midnight near Bramham, Leeds left a man seriously injured.

At around 12.30am a Volkswagen Golf collided with a lorry on the A1(M) while being pursued by a North Yorkshire Police vehicle. The driver was taken to hospital by ambulance after suffering serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is mandatory following serious injuries involving police.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: “At about 12.30am today, Friday 16 June, a Volkswagen Golf travelling on the A64 near Bramham left the road and was involved in a collision with a lorry on the A1(M). A North Yorkshire Police vehicle was pursuing the car shortly before the collision.

“The driver, the sole occupant of the car, suffered serious injuries, and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference NYP-16062023-0012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). It is mandatory for a police force to refer itself to the IOPC following serious injury involving police involvement.”

Drivers are being warned of a closure on the A1M at Bramham Interchange that also affects the A64. Picture: Google