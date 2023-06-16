Leeds motorway updates: A1M and A64 closure causing 90-minute delays after Bramham Interchange crash
Police have urged motorists to avoid the A64 and the A1M at junction 44 (Bramham) as parts of both roads remain closed following a crash at about 12.30am. National Highways is reporting delays to journeys of around 90 minutes as the motorway remains shut in both directions, with traffic reported to be queuing for up to six miles.
Motorway partially reopens
National Highways has confirmed that the A1M southbound has now reopened, although lane three currently remains closed to complete the clear-up operation. Preparations are being made to reopen north.
Severe delays currently remain in both directions.
Road closures remain in place
Closures remain in place as we head towards lunchtime, meaning the motorway has now been shut for almost 11 hours. It is an indication of just serious a crash this must have been.
At this stage, police have released no further details beyond confirming that road closures are in place on the A64 and the A1M at junction 44 (Bramham) after a collision at around 12.30am.
When will the motorway reopen?
It’s not yet clear how long the investigation work at the crash scene will take to complete, but the National Highways travel alert gives an estimated time for the incident clearing as being between noon and 12.15pm.
Even once the motorway and A64 can be fully reopened to traffic, it is likely to take some time for traffic conditions to return to normal. In its latest update, the agency warned drivers of 90 minute delays to journeys.
Severe delays of at least 90 minutes
National Highways said that severe delays are adding at least 90 minutes to normal journey times, with approximately six miles of congestion in both directions. It says that due to the serious nature of the incident, police collision investigation work is continuing and the road is expected to remain closed through the morning.
Northbound traffic is being diverted up and over the junction via the exit and entry slip roads. Southbound traffic is being filtered onto the eastbound A64 to turn at Headley Bar and return to re-join the A1(M) southbound.
Disruption for bus services
A number of school services are reporting delays as a result of the road closures in place. They include the P5 Lady E Hastings Thorp Arch, P78 Thornton Primary School and G4 GarforthAcademy services.
Transdev has also advised that its Coastliner service will not be able to reach any stops between Bramham and Whinmoor.
Traffic queuing for miles
As the road gets busier, the queues appear to be growing. The live map on the AA.com shows the current picture, with the congestion on the southbound carriageway of the A1M stretching back almost as far as Wetherby.
Drivers warned about 45 minute delays
National Highways is warning drivers that the A1M is closed in both directions at Juntion 44, with long delays on the approach. It estimates that the queues are adding at least 45 minutes to normal journey times. It has also confirmed that it expects the carriageway to remain closed throughout the morning.
Location of road closures
The location of the road closures can be seen here on the Traffic England website:
Police statement confirms crash timing
North Yorkshire Police has issued the following initial statement:
Please avoid the A64 and the A1(M) at junction 44 (Bramham) - roads are closed following a collision at about 12.30am. Closures are expected to be in place for some time, so please check local travel advice and plan your journey accordingly.
Latest advice for drivers
Drivers heading southbound on the A1M are being advised that the carriageway remains closed at J44 (Bramham Interchange). Traffic is being diverted via the exit at J44, onto the A64 eastbound to Headley Bar. Motorists are then being directed to exit and rejoin the A64 westbound in order to return to the A1M southbound.