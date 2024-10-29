Leeds City Council have confirmed the details of 12 weeks of roadworks set to get underway.

From next Monday (November 4), traffic in Otley is expected to face major disruption as work gets underway on the A659 Pool Road, relating to the approved housing development on land south of Pool Road.

Scheduled to last up to 12 weeks, the works will be restricted to between 9am and 3pm each day.

Traffic in Otley is expected to face major disruption as work gets underway on the A659 Pool Road. | Google

Contractors, working on behalf of Leeds City Council, will be constructing a new priority-controlled junction off the A659 Pool Road, to form an access to the development.

A council spokesperson said: "Significant detailed planning goes into coordinating all of the infrastructure, improvements and utilities work to minimise disruption across the road network in Leeds.

"In this instance the temporary traffic management is necessary to undertake the work safely, and we apologise in advance for any inconvenience.

“We urge people who live work or travel in the area to plan ahead and factor any disruption into their travel arrangements."

Works will include kerb realignment to the north of the new junction, to increase the stagger distance between the site development and the junction opposite leading to the Shell garage.

Footway improvements are also included within the highway improvement works package, along with enhancing associated pedestrian crossings with tactile paving and resurfacing, which will increase pedestrian safety.

Lane closures via temporary traffic lights will be used at various times to facilitate the works and the temporary lights will be manned at all times to help minimise disruption.

Pedestrian and emergency access will be maintained throughout the duration of construction and where necessary, temporary pedestrian walkways will be provided.