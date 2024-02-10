Leeds news you can trust since 1890
A1M Leeds crash: Police release update after pedestrian hit by lorry on motorway near Ferrybridge

Police have released an update after a pedestrian was hit by a lorry on a motorway near Leeds.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 10th Feb 2024, 13:13 GMT
It happened at about 4.40pm yesterday (Friday February 9) on the A1M northbound at Ferrybridge, between junction 41 and 42.

West Yorkshire Police received a report that a man had been hit by a HGV. The motorway was closed in both directions as emergency services rushed to the scene.

When police arrived, the pedestrian could not be found. It was believed he had left the motorway and made his way to nearby woods.

The A1M was closed in both directions near Leeds on Friday evening (Photo by Highways England)The A1M was closed in both directions near Leeds on Friday evening (Photo by Highways England)
A search was launched and officers eventually located the man. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have now confirmed in a statement that the man's injuries are not life-threatening. They have launched an appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was on that stretch of motorway yesterday and who saw the male on the hard shoulder.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting log 1165 of February 9."

