Leeds traffic: Live as A1(M) closed in both directions near M62 following collision between HGV and pedestrian
The road has been closed between junction 41 for the M62 and junction 42 for Leeds this evening (Friday).
A West Yorkshire Police said: "Emergency services are currently in attendance on the A1 Northbound carriageway between junction 41 and 42 at Ferrybridge after reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and HGV.
"Road closures are in place in both directions and motorists are asked to find an alternative route while enquiries continue at the scene. "
A1(M) closed in both directions following crash
Expected time to clear
National Highways are currently stating that they don't expect the event to be concluded and for the road to reopen until after 10pm.
Photo of A1(M)
The below photo is taken from one of the cameras over the A1(M) near junction 41 that shows traffic being diverted off of the motorway after it was closed earlier:
Crash involved pedestrian and HGV
West Yorkshire Police have released the below statement:
Emergency services are currently in attendance on the A1 Northbound carriageway between junction 41 and 42 at Ferrybridge after reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and HGV.
Road closures are in place in both directions and motorists are asked to find an alternative route while enquiries continue at the scene.
Traffic moving smoothly
The live traffic map on the National Highways appears to show that traffic is moving freely in both directions on the approach to the closure on the A1(M).
Diversion routes
Traffic is being diverted via local routes, National Highways has said.
Police in attendance
National Highways have confirmed that West Yorkshire Police are in attendance
A1(M) closed
The A1(M) has been closed in both directions following a collision near Leeds.