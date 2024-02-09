Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds traffic: Live as A1(M) closed in both directions near M62 following collision between HGV and pedestrian

The A1(M) has been closed in both directions near Leeds following a collision between a HGV and a pedestrian.
By Charles Gray
Published 9th Feb 2024, 17:57 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 18:53 GMT
The road has been closed between junction 41 for the M62 and junction 42 for Leeds this evening (Friday).

A West Yorkshire Police said: "Emergency services are currently in attendance on the A1 Northbound carriageway between junction 41 and 42 at Ferrybridge after reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and HGV.  

"Road closures are in place in both directions and motorists are asked to find an alternative route while enquiries continue at the scene. "

For the latest updates follow our live blog below.

A1(M) closed in both directions following crash

19:27 GMT

Expected time to clear

National Highways are currently stating that they don't expect the event to be concluded and for the road to reopen until after 10pm.

19:12 GMTUpdated 19:13 GMT

Photo of A1(M)

The below photo is taken from one of the cameras over the A1(M) near junction 41 that shows traffic being diverted off of the motorway after it was closed earlier:

Traffic is being diverted away from the A1(M) after it was closed earlierTraffic is being diverted away from the A1(M) after it was closed earlier
18:41 GMT

Crash involved pedestrian and HGV

West Yorkshire Police have released the below statement:

Emergency services are currently in attendance on the A1 Northbound carriageway between junction 41 and 42 at Ferrybridge after reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and HGV.  

Road closures are in place in both directions and motorists are asked to find an alternative route while enquiries continue at the scene.   

18:26 GMT

Traffic moving smoothly

The live traffic map on the National Highways appears to show that traffic is moving freely in both directions on the approach to the closure on the A1(M).

Traffic appears to be moving smoothly on the approach to the closure on the A1(M)Traffic appears to be moving smoothly on the approach to the closure on the A1(M)
18:13 GMT

Diversion routes

Traffic is being diverted via local routes, National Highways has said.

18:04 GMT

Police in attendance

National Highways have confirmed that West Yorkshire Police are in attendance

18:00 GMT

A1(M) closed

The A1(M) has been closed in both directions following a collision near Leeds.

