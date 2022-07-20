Tanaka Chikuni, 15, was reported missing on July 12.

His family are concerned for his safety.

He was previously seen in Leeds city centre with other youths on bikes at about 9pm on Monday.

Police have released two new images of missing 15-year-old Tanaka Chikuni (Photo: WYP)

And in a new update, police have released a CCTV image of Tanaka at the Sainsbury’s store on Vicar Lane on the same day.

A second picture of Tanaka has also been released as officers continue to search for the missing teenager.

He is described as black, 5ft 8ins tall with short black hair.

In a statement, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Leeds are continuing to appeal for help from the public in reporting any sightings of missing 15-year-old Tanaka Chikuni.