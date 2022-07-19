Tanaka Chikuni: Police appeal to trace missing Leeds teenager

Tanaka Chikuni was reported missing on July 12 and there are concerns for his welfare.
Enquiries have shown he was in Leeds city centre with other youths on bikes at about 9pm last night. (July 18)
He is described as black, 5ft 8ins tall with short black hair.
Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to find him and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 1070 of July 15 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .