Tiger Tiger in Leeds closed this weekend - and this is how you reacted

After the YEP brought you the shock news that Leeds club Tiger Tiger was set to close its doors, readers responded with an outpouring of grief.

The hugely popular drinking hole closed its doors for the final time in the early hours of this morning (Sunday) after inviting party-goers for last shindig on Saturday night.

Tiger Tiger in Albion Street in the city centre opened until 3am.

On its official Facebook page, Tiger Tiger said: "As most of you are aware, Tiger Tiger Leeds will be closing at the end of this weekend and we would like to thank everybody who has joined us over the years for some memorable nights!"

"Come and party with us for one final time."

And Leeds residents showed their love for the venue on the YEP's Facebook page.

Jassy Sidhu wrote: "Ahhh nahh!! We had some great times there!!"

Nicola Dawson said: "RIP Tiger Tiger Tuesdays," in reference to the bar's popular mid-week night.

Robinson Robbo Adrian remembered: "I had my works leaving do in there before joining the army was mint."

Chris Cassar shared the thought that everyone had, saying: "Where are we going to Karaoke now?"

Phoebe Higgins added: "So many memories man... always in my heart."

There is no indication from Tiger Tiger as to why the bar is closing, but some are suggesting a supermarket is set to open on the site.



