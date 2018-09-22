Tiger Tiger in Leeds is closing this weekend - and clubbers are being invited to party one last time

Clubbers have been invited to party at Tiger Tiger one more time tonight - because the bar is closing for good this weekend.

Tiger Tiger in Albion Street in the city centre will be open until 3am on Saturday, but nights out will be no more at the popular spot after that.

On its official Facebook page, Tiger Tiger said: "As most of you are aware, Tiger Tiger Leeds will be closing at the end of this weekend and we would like to thank everybody who has joined us over the years for some memorable nights!"

"Come and party with us for one final time."

There is no indication from Tiger Tiger as to why the bar is closing.

