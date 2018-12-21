Three men arrested over armed robbery at McDonald's off York Road in Leeds

Police trying to trace a gang who robbed McDonald's in Killingbeck this week have made three arrests.

The robbers stole cash while a security vehicle was collecting takings from the fast food restaurant just at 8.20am on Tuesday.

The amount of money stolen has not been disclosed but is thought to have been a significant sum.

West Yorkshire Police said:-

"Detectives investigating an armed robbery on a cash collection at a McDonald’s restaurant in Leeds have arrested three men today.

"The men, aged 21 and two aged 24, were arrested this morning (21/12) on suspicion of the robbery at the restaurant in Killingbeck Drive on Tuesday morning (18/12).

"The men remain in custody and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

In the same week, armed robbers have also targeted a petrol station in Shadwell and a convenience store in Seacroft - although police are not linking the crimes at this stage.