Masked men armed with knife and screwdriver threaten staff and take money at Leeds petrol station

Two masked men armed with a knife and a screwdriver stole money and cigarettes from a Leeds petrol station.

Police were called at 7.26pm on Wednesday night (December 19) to reports of an armed robbery at the Coronation Service Station, in Wetherby Road, Leeds.

An armed robbery took place at the garage on Wednesday PIC Google

Two men, who had their faces covered and were armed with a knife and a screwdriver, threatened staff and demanded cash.

They took money and a quantity of cigarettes and left the scene in a silver BMW driven by a third man.

No-one was injured in the incident.

Police are now urging anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "Anyone who witnessed the robbery or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13180635480 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."