This Leeds man explains how he managed to become a pilot for airline Jet2

A young man with a lifelong dream of flying has both been accepted onto Jet2's pilot training programme - and has revealed how he did it.

Harry Lota, 28, who grew up in Leeds, will be a qualified pilot by 2020 after completing his apprenticeship at the Leeds-based budget airline.

Jet2 announces 350 new jobs based at Leeds Bradford Airport

Jet2's new Boeing arrives in Leeds from Seattle



Harry was also an air cadet who used to watch planes passing over his Headingley home as a youngster. He studied aviation technology at the University of Leeds and flew light aircraft at Sherburn Aero Club.



“My legs were like jelly when I got the call telling me I had got onto the scheme. I was ecstatic, it was such a relief as all my hard work and dedication had paid off. There was only ever one airline for me and that was Jet2. Growing up, I lived under the flight path at Headingley and I would watch the aircraft all day, dreaming one day that I would be at the controls and now that dream could soon be a reality.”



He will now begin a 12-month training course, which includes modules in how cabin crew operate to ensure pilots have an insight into all areas of operations.









