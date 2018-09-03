Budget airline Jet2 announces 350 new jobs at Leeds Bradford Airport - including pilot and cabin crew roles

Jet2 is hiring new pilots, cabin crew and ground staff as part of a huge recruitment drive at Leeds Bradford Airport.

The 350 new roles at LBA are among 3,000 available across the country as part of the budget airline's expansion.

There are 150 new cabin crew positions on offer, 200 ground operations roles and a smaller number of flight deck jobs for qualified and experienced pilots.

Ground staff are responsible for ensuring flights depart safely and on time, and assist passengers in the airport.

Jet2 CEO Steve Heapy said:-

“This is our biggest ever recruitment drive at Leeds Bradford Airport, and once again demonstrates our commitment to investing in our customers and in people’s careers. The success of our award-winning business is down to the hard work of our fantastic colleagues, and we are looking forward to meeting passionate people to join our expanding team.”

The jobs are for a summer 2019 start and will be advertised this month. Visit the Jet2 careers site for more information.