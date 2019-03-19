This is why you could get fined for parking at Crown Point in Leeds

Have your say

Crown Point Shopping Park in Leeds has parking restrictions that many customers aren't aware of.

The shopping centre's car park is managed separately by a private parking enforcement firm, UKPC.

They have installed ANPR cameras to monitor traffic movements and can issue fines for infringements.

You'll be fined for parking at Crown Point if:-

- You stay for more than three hours

- You park and then leave the site - this is to prevent commuters and non-shoppers using the facilities

- You park in a disabled bay without a valid blue badge

- You park in the staff-only areas to the south and east of the site

Can I appeal my fine?

You can appeal to UKPC if you believe you didn't breach any of the regulations above. It can take up to seven days to receive a response. You can fill in an online appeal form here.

McDonald's on the Leeds outer ring road also uses ANPR technology to prevent non-customers - including workers from the nearby business park - using their car park.

