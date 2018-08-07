This is why police are managing traffic on Whitehall Road just outside Leeds city centre

Police are currently managing traffic on a major route in to Leeds city centre, with congestion in the area causing problems for motorists on the morning commute.

Police were called to the scene of a road traffic collision between a cyclist and a car at 8.16 this morning (Tuesday) on the junction of Whitehall Road and Globe Road.

The scene on Whitehall Road

Traffic is currently being managed in both directions by West Yorkshire Police, with heavy traffic reported in the surrounding areas.

WYP said that the cyclist has been taken to hospital but there is currently no update on the seriousness of their injuries.

Police at scene of incident causing heavy congestion on major road in to Leeds city centre



For the latest traffic and travel information from around Leeds, join our new Facebook group HERE

