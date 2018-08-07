Police at scene of incident causing heavy congestion on major road in to Leeds city centre

Have your say

A major road into Leeds city centre is blocked this morning due to an ongoing incident

UPDATE: This is why police are managing traffic on Whitehall Road

Traffic is currently being managed by police officers on Whitehall Road with congestion building in both directions.

Congestion is also building on Globe Road, just off of Whitehall Road.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.

