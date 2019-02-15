This is where the new park and ride site in north Leeds will be

Leeds City Council have released images of their proposed new park and ride site at Alwoodley Gates.

The park and ride would be built on land opposite The Grammar School at Leeds site off Harrogate Road, and would be aimed at commuters travelling from Harrogate and the north Leeds suburbs into the city centre.

This is how the site would be designed

It's been announced as part of a major Connecting Leeds scheme to give buses priority along key commuter routes into the city, reduce congestion and speed up journey times for all traffic.

New bus lanes in areas of Moortown and Chapel Allerton are also planned, although a scheme to convert one lane of Scott Hall Road into a bus lane has been dropped after objections from residents who were consulted on the original proposals.

Where will the park and ride be located?

On the left hand side of Harrogate Road as you are leaving Alwoodley in the direction of Harrogate. It will be built on an area of farmland opposite the Grammar School at Leeds site - but the main entrance will be further north of the GSAL access roundabout to reduce congestion at the school entrance. There will be also be a through bus lane that service buses such as the 36 to Harrogate can use to bypass Harrogate Road at busy times.

How many car parking spaces will it have and how often will the buses run?

500. It is significantly smaller than the other park and ride sites at Elland Road and Temple Green, which each have more than 1,000 bays but are close to motorways.

Rather than dedicated buses, Alwoodley Gates would be served by existing express bus services that are re-routed to ensure the scheme is utilised enough to be commercially viable. Buses would run around every 10 minutes.

The buses would make only limited stops between the site and the city. They will have cashless ticketing and Wi-fi and be cheaper than existing bus services.

What facilities will there be at the park and ride?

A staffed terminal building with toilets and waiting rooms which will operate from 6am-9pm in the week and from 7am-7pm on Saturdays. Security barriers will prevent access for cars outside of these times.

How will it affect Alwoodley residents?

There will be footpaths and cycleways to provide access to the site. The scheme is expected to have a positive impact on the local property market as it will boost transport links.

What about the existing park and ride on King Lane?

This site, which has 155 spaces, is too small to expand and too far from the main Harrogate Road route. There is expected to be enough demand for both to co-exist.

When will it be open by?

If the plans are approved by councillors, construction could begin in 2020 and it could be open by early 2021.

How to have your say

To take part in the consultation and give your feedback on the plans, visit https://a61nqtc.commonplace.is/schemes/proposals/alwoodley-gates-park-and-ride/details

