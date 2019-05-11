This is when the Belgrave Music Hall's new pub in Meanwood will open

The new owners of the former True Briton in Meanwood have revealed the name of the rejuvenated business ahead of its re-opening.

Back in January it was announced that Rose Thirteen Ltd - who run popular city centre venues Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen, Headrow House and Water Lane Boathouse - had purchased the former Milton-branded pub on Stainbeck Road.

The one-time Mitchells and Butler site shut along with the Barley Mow in Bramley due to changing trading conditions, and The True Briton was later put up for sale by Aprirose.

It's now been revealed that the pub will re-open at the end of May - although an exact date has not been given - under its new name, The Beck and Call.

The new owners are transforming the pub into a craft beer and food-led venue with a roof terrace, street food counters and two bars.

They'll also host events such as live music, comedy, art and film nights.

Renovation work is currently underway at the pub.