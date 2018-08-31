This is when Leeds Festival 2019 tickets go on sale, how you can get one and who's favourite to headline

Thousands of Leeds Fest revellers are still recovering from this year's offering last weekend.

But if you're withdrawal symptoms are getting too much, then luckily you don't have to wait long to secure your place at the 2019 festival.

Revellers enjoy Leeds Festival 2018

Tickets go on sale TODAY (Friday, August 31) at 1pm.

Simply head over to the official Reading and Leeds website to book your place at next year's event.

Bookies are tipping fellow Yorkshire lads Arctic Monkeys as early favourites to headline one of the nights following the release of this year's much anticipated sixth studio album 'Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino'.

Could the Arctic Monkeys headline Leeds Festival 2019?

Given that Leeds Fest is known for its diversity in booking acts, and the ability to reflect exactly what he popular music scene is listening to at that moment, it's no surprise that the likes of Drake, Dua Lipa, Kanye West and Stormzy all feature on the bookies' favourites list.

There are one or two more surprising inclusions, such as 90s pop sensations Spice Girls, who has announced a comeback, and Oasis, who aren't currently performing as a band, unless those bookies know something we don't...

Here's the list in full:

Arctic Monkeys 2/1

Drake 2/1

Foo Fighters 2/1

Bastille 3/1

Coldplay 3/1

Biffy Clyro 4/1

Guns N Roses 4/1

Green Day 6/1

The Killers 6/1

Slaves 7/1

Oasis 8/1

Muse 10/1

Wolf Alice 10/1

Post Malone 12/1

Vampire Weekend 12/1

Dua Lipa 20/1

My Chemical Romance 20/1

Stormzy 20/1

Kasabian 33/1

The Prodigy 40/1

Kanye West 50/1

Skepta 50/1

The 1975 80/1

Depeche Mode 80/1

Bring Me The Horizon 100/1

Spice Girls 100/1