Leeds Festival 2018: Stunning aerial images show Leeds Fest sprawling across Bramham Park

Stunning aerial images have emerged showing just how big Leeds Festival actually is.

The shots, which were captured by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) at Carr Gate, show the sprawling campsites and main stage at Bramham Park.

Aerial shots of Leeds Festival. PIC: NPAS Carr Gate

The photos were taken on the afternoon of Saturday, August 25.

The NPAS tweeted alongside the images: "Bramham, Leeds @LeedsFestPolice @WestYorksPolice Overhead images obtained re music festival. Hope you are all having a great time down there! #LeedsFestival #LeedsFest2018"

Aerial shots of Leeds Festival. PIC: NPAS Carr Gate