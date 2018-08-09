Gino D'Acampo to open restaurant at new Thorpe Park retail development in Leeds

A celebrity chef's restaurant will open alongside big name retailers, a cinema and a gym as part of a new Leeds retail development.

Gino D'Acampo has confirmed he has taken a unit at The Springs in Thorpe Park, which is due to open in October.

The 150-seater eatery will feature a coffee and deli bar, a prosecco bar, and an outdoor terrace area with games room.

He already has branches of My Restaurant in Leeds city centre, Harrogate and Hull in partnership with retail giant Next, who are to open a store at Thorpe Park.

Gino made the announcement during his appearance at the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival.

“It’s a truly impressive development combining great stores, restaurants and leisure facilities; I’m looking forward to being at the heart of it and opening my fourth restaurant in this wonderful county.”

Chief executive of the retail park's developers Scarborough International Properties, Simon Marshall, added:

"We are delighted to welcome Gino and his aspirational brand to The Springs at Thorpe Park Leeds. The new retail and leisure park serves to provide unrivalled new facilities in east Leeds, not least for those that work here but also for the local community, commuters and destination visitors. We look forward to announcing further exciting occupiers in the coming months."

Last week fashion chain River Island became the latest brand to take on a lease at The Springs. They will join Next, TK Maxx, Outfit and Boots, while on the leisure side there will be an Odeon cinema and a branch of Pure Gym.

Sixty companies and 4,500 staff are already based at the Thorpe Park site's business park.